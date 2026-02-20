Feb 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Lakeville North in Class AA Consolation Semis

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Basketball Generic sqk

02-20-2026

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeats Esko 76-51 on the Road

Bemidji Lumberjacks Basketball Generic sqk

02-20-2026

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Falls to Moorhead in Final Game of Regular Season

Bemidji Hockey Generic 2 sqk

02-19-2026

News

Bemidji High School Girls’ Hockey Falls in Heartbreaker to Edina

Bemidji Lumberjacks Basketball Generic sqk

02-19-2026

News

Bemidji High School Girls’ Basketball Edges Past Detroit Lakes