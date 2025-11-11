Nov 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Grand Rapids/Greenway in Home Opener

Bemidji girls’ hockey began their season 1-0 after an 8-2 road victory over East Grand Forks on Saturday, while Grand Rapids/Greenway began the year suffering a 5-4 overtime loss to Lakeville North last Friday. On Tuesday, the Lightning were in Bemidji trying to even their record, while the Lumberjacks were looking to win their home opener.

Bemidji was up 3-0 in the second period after goals from Bailey Rupp, Megan Berg, and Naomi Johnson (her first of the season). GRG was able to break through in the second with a goal from Kylie DeBay, but the Jacks came out with a 3-1 win after nobody scored in the third.

Both teams will meet again at Yanmar Arena in January.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bsu men's hockey 2025 goal

11-11-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Heads to Michigan Tech for a Battle of CCHA Unbeatens

bsu women's hockey goal 2025

11-11-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Looks To Ride Momentum, Young Talent Into Minnesota Series

BSU Beavers Soccer Generic new logo sqk

11-10-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer Knocks Off Northern State in NSIC Tourney Quarterfinals

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 1 New Logo Sqk

11-10-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets OT Win to Complete Sweep of Lake Superior State