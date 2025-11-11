Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Grand Rapids/Greenway in Home Opener

Bemidji girls’ hockey began their season 1-0 after an 8-2 road victory over East Grand Forks on Saturday, while Grand Rapids/Greenway began the year suffering a 5-4 overtime loss to Lakeville North last Friday. On Tuesday, the Lightning were in Bemidji trying to even their record, while the Lumberjacks were looking to win their home opener.

Bemidji was up 3-0 in the second period after goals from Bailey Rupp, Megan Berg, and Naomi Johnson (her first of the season). GRG was able to break through in the second with a goal from Kylie DeBay, but the Jacks came out with a 3-1 win after nobody scored in the third.

Both teams will meet again at Yanmar Arena in January.