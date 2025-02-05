Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Advances to 8AA Semis with 4-1 Victory Over Buffalo

The Section 8AA girls’ hockey tournament began Tuesday night with quarterfinals action, and for just the second time in a decade, Bemidji hosted a postseason game. They last hosted in 2023, a 7-3 loss to Brainerd/Little Falls, and before that, it was in 2014 when they beat the Warriors 2-0.

The 3-seed Lumberjacks were winners in six of their last seven games and took on 6-seed Buffalo. The Jacks beat the Bison 6-0 back in late November and picked up right where they left off, winning 4-1.

The Lumberjacks advance to section semifinals this Saturday. They’ll be on the road at 2-seed Roseau, who beat Brainerd/Little Falls 7-2 in their quarterfinal match.