Bemidji Girls Golf’s Kelm And Offerdahl Ready For State
This week, the top golfers from all classes will be taking part in the state tournament at three different courses. Bemidji will be sending two golfers to state: Abbie Kelm, who makes her third appearance, and Taylor Offerdahl, who heads to state for the second straight year.
The girls will tee off for the first day of competition Tuesday at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, with day two coming on Wednesday.
