Bemidji Girls’ Golf Utilizing Consistency to Improve in 2025

Bemidji Girls Golf has seen a bit of success through the first half of their season. The Lumberjacks have finished in the top 5 four times so far this year and that’s mostly due to a solid mix of veteran seniors and juniors with a sprinkling of underclassman.

Leading the way is senior Brynn Meyer and junior Taylor Shulke, who have qualified either one or two heading into almost all their tournaments thus far.

“I would say a lot of us have consistency with our game at this point since most of us are seniors and have been developing our game for a while,” said Meyer. “So, it’s just as far as like what club you’re going use for what shot. You have your distances down and know what kind of shot you want to play.”

“We’ve definitely came a long way since my freshman year and there’s a good group of girls, so getting close with them and hopefully getting better,” added Shulke. “We’ve done pretty good, but we could still work and get [our team score] lower.”

With roughly half a season worth of matches left to play, the Jacks are now focused on what they can do to get better both personally and as a team to ensure they’re playing their best golf before the section tournament begins.

“An expectation with the team was to be our team [low score] from last year, which was 355,” said senior Halle Sanden. “We have come close, but we have not hit it yet. And just knowing the end is coming, it’s kind of bittersweet, but just knowing we can do it and we will do it and we’re going to work our butts off.”

“Definitely working on our chipping,” added sophomore Stella Schoonover. “We got consistent with it, but we still need some work on it. And then just coming out to the range and hitting balls for a long time.”

“I think everybody’s been progressively getting pretty much better,” senior Aurora Frank said. “For me personally, I think my irons are my biggest thing that can fluctuate, but our short game is for sure the most important. We’re looking to hopefully keep scoring low and keep it consistent.”