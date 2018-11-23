Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Girls Basketball Returning Firepower in 2018

AJ Feldman
Nov. 23 2018
The Bemidji girls basketball team had a bit of a down year last season, finishing 9-18. But the team returns several players who played significant minutes and some additional firepower that will be back in the lineup. Bemidji State-bound Rumer Flatness missed all but seven minutes of last year with a torn ACL.

Her injury meant more minutes and opportunities for other players, which helped them improve their skills.

“I think it allowed all of us to develop a little bit without her so we don’t have to lean all of us on her,” says senior guard Mackenzie Nicklason.

Head coach Steve Schreiber says what he missed most last year was her basketball IQ.

“It’s almost like having a coach on the court,” Schreiber says.

Schrieber is entering his third season with the team, and they say that they’ve been able to hit the ground running.

“We’ve definitely all just developed relationships with Schrieber and just spending summers with him in the gym, lots of hours,” says senior guard Ali Beard. “We definitely just know how to communicate with each other.”

The team’s strengths are its athleticism and its versatility, as they’re able to beat you in multiple ways. And despite their record last year, the Jacks won’t be complacent with just an average season.

“We want to compete with the best in the state, and I feel that this group has the ability to do that,” says Schreiber.

