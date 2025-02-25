Bemidji Girls’ Basketball Gets Big Win Over Sauk Rapids-Rice in 8AAAA Playoffs

Yesterday marked the beginning of the girls’ basketball section playoffs, and over the weekend, Bemidji was placed as the 8-seed in Section 8AAAA, which meant they would host a playoff play-in game Monday evening.

They were taking on Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Lumberjacks entered the tournament as winners in seven of their last nine, including a 75-16 win over the Storm.

Bemidji ran away with a 84-21 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice, and the Jacks’ Anysia Pink led all scorers with 17. Bemidji will head south on Wednesday for a quarterfinal match-up with top seed St. Michael-Albertville.