Dec 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Basketball Downs Rocori 80-36 at Home

Prior to this week, Bemidji girls’ basketball was 4-1 to start the year, their best start since they opened the 2019-20 season 8-1.

The Lumberjacks were winners of three straight heading into a rare matchup at home Monday night, where they took on Rocori, a team that had been winless on the season.

Bemidji downed Rocori 80-36, extending their win streak to four. Anysia Pink led all scorers with 17, and Karley Lazella and Margie Anderson also scored in double digits.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Xr:d:daf97mluur4:107,j:7503419487192605719,t:24032220

First City Liquor

NWMF Ad

Related News

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Beats Lake Superior State to Keep Streak Going

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Nets 4 Goals in Final Frame to Beat Alexandria

Sports

Cass Lake-Bena Girls’ Basketball Stays Undefeated with Win Over Northome/Kelliher

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Rolls 90-50 Over Detroit Lakes at Home