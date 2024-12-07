Bemidji Girls’ Basketball Downs Rocori 80-36 at Home

Prior to this week, Bemidji girls’ basketball was 4-1 to start the year, their best start since they opened the 2019-20 season 8-1.

The Lumberjacks were winners of three straight heading into a rare matchup at home Monday night, where they took on Rocori, a team that had been winless on the season.

Bemidji downed Rocori 80-36, extending their win streak to four. Anysia Pink led all scorers with 17, and Karley Lazella and Margie Anderson also scored in double digits.