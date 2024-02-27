Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Girls’ Basketball Bests Rogers 72-70 in Section 8AAAA Play-In Game

Lakeland News — Feb. 27 2024

The high school girls’ basketball regular season finished up over the weekend, and now it’s time for section playoffs to begin. Some started as early as Monday night, including Section 8AAAA, where Bemidji was hosting Rogers in a first-round play-in game.

The 8th-seeded Lumberjacks finished the season 9-15, and the 9th-seeded Royals were 5-21 with a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs. Bemidji held on to win 72-70 over Rogers, and they move on to play top seed St. Michael-Albertville in the quarterfinals. That game is on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

By — Lakeland News

