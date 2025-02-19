Feb 19, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Basketball Beats Rival Moorhead 55-42 on Senior Night

In girls’ hoops on Tuesday, there were just two games left for Bemidji. The only two seniors, Matjea Malterud and Margie Anderson, shared on hug on Senior Night. They were taking on Moorhead, who edged the Jacks by two in early January.

Bemidji beat rival Moorhead 55-42, avenging their loss from earlier. The Jacks improve to 15-10 heading into their final game of the regular season against Duluth East at home on Friday.

Bemidji’s Liv Thompson led all scorers with 19 points.

