Bemidji Gets Ready for “Night We Light” and First City of Lights Display

It’s that time of the year again, where the First City of Lights Foundation is getting ready for their annual First City of Lights display for “Night We Light”, and this year, they have some new additions.

In just 10 days, the city of Bemidji will be illuminated, and the First City of Lights Foundation will be celebrating 25 years of lights as they mark their silver anniversary of the First City of Lights event. This year’s display is said to be the largest in Bemidji’s history, featuring over a half million lights, and for their anniversary, why not?

Some new events and displays this year will include the Trees of Light located on 3rd Street, the return of business rooftop lighting along 3rd Street, a lit-up Ferris wheel, and even a nature walk.

Families take part in the event starting Friday, Nov. 26th by experiencing the North Pole in Bemidji, with Santa’s workshop located at the Bemidji Tourist Information Center. Businesses throughout the downtown will also have their displays illuminated for all to see through their Christmas window displays. Of course, to follow that is the Night We Light parade at 6 PM, the lighting of the tree, and fireworks at 8 PM.

More information on Night We Light events can be found here.

