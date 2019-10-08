Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Gander Outdoors To Close

Oct. 7 2019

After a little more than a year in business, Gander Outdoors is closing its store in Bemidji.

The store previously was known as Gander Mountain but closed and then re-opened as Gander Outdoors in May of 2018. Closing sales began a couple of weeks ago, and now many items in the store are being discounted to 60 percent off.

In early September, Gander Outdoors announced plans to close, sell, or re-purpose up to 37 locations nationwide as it shifts towards recreational vehicle sales, service, and parts. The Bemidji store does not sell or service RVs.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Gander Outdoors in Eden Prairie will also be closing and has started its closing sales as well. The Baxter Gander Outdoors does sell or service RVs, and there is no indication at this point that it will be closing.

Nathan Green

Contact Lakeland News

Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji United Way Explores Economic Classes With “Bridges Out of Poverty”

LaValley Industries Sponsoring, Kicking Off This Year’s IDEA Competition

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

Bemidji State University Buries Centennial Time Capsule

Latest Story

Bagley, Clearbrook-Gonvick Tuesday Study Club Hosts Tables For Tots

Tables for Tots is a benefit that’s held annually at the Fireside Grill & Patio in Bagley. It was started by members of the Tuesday Study
Posted on Oct. 7 2019

Latest Stories

Bagley, Clearbrook-Gonvick Tuesday Study Club Hosts Tables For Tots

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

Best-Selling Author Visits Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

Bemidji United Way Explores Economic Classes With "Bridges Out of Poverty"

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

LaValley Industries Sponsoring, Kicking Off This Year's IDEA Competition

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

Single-Lane Closures On Westbound Highway 10 In Motley On Oct. 9

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.