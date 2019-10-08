Bemidji Gander Outdoors To Close

After a little more than a year in business, Gander Outdoors is closing its store in Bemidji.

The store previously was known as Gander Mountain but closed and then re-opened as Gander Outdoors in May of 2018. Closing sales began a couple of weeks ago, and now many items in the store are being discounted to 60 percent off.

In early September, Gander Outdoors announced plans to close, sell, or re-purpose up to 37 locations nationwide as it shifts towards recreational vehicle sales, service, and parts. The Bemidji store does not sell or service RVs.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Gander Outdoors in Eden Prairie will also be closing and has started its closing sales as well. The Baxter Gander Outdoors does sell or service RVs, and there is no indication at this point that it will be closing.