Bemidji Football’s Bryan Stoffel, Unified Coordinator Jackie Stoffel Step Down

A long-time football coach at Bemidji High School and the district’s Unified Coordinator have both announced they are resigning from their respective roles.

Bryan Stoffel, the head coach of Bemidji High School football, announced Monday on Facebook that he is stepping down, effective immediately, citing personal attacks and lack of support as reasons.

Stoffel took over as head coach of the Lumberjacks in 2020, and in his six years at the helm the team went 29-27 with Section 8AAAAA runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2025. He joined the program as an assistant coach in 2009 before taking over as the offensive coordinator for the next 10 years.

In the Facebook post announcing his decision step away, Stoffel said the decision to resign was difficult.

“It has been an honor to coach this program and work with such dedicated student-athletes,” he posted. “However, ongoing personal attacks, including those affecting my family, along with a lack of support, have led me to prioritize my family and step away. I am grateful to the players, coaches, and supporters, and I wish the program continued success.”

Less than an hour after the post, Jackie Stoffel, who is married to Bryan Stoffel, resigned as the Unified Coordinator for Bemidji Area Schools.

“I appreciate students, parents, and the community for making this program wonderful,” her Facebook post read. “It was an honor to be a part of it. I want to thank the Unified Board for all their hard work and dedication. I look forward to spending more time with my family.”

Stoffel was instrumental in building the Unified program for the Bemidji School District, with BHS being Minnesota’s first Unified Champion School to implement the program district wide. She has taught physical education in Bemidji for 14 years as well as Unified PE and DAPE (Developmental Adapted Physical Education). She was also named the Bemidji Education Association’s Teacher of the Year in 2023.

Lakeland News reached out to both Bryan and Jackie Stoffel as well as the Bemidji Activities department, but all parties declined to comment for this story.