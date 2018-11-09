Bemidji Football Taking Momentum Into State
Two years ago, the Bemidji football team was 1-8 and lost 48 to nothing in their only playoff game. Cut to this week as the Lumberjacks are 9 and 1 (with an asterisk on that loss) and are gearing up for their first state appearance since 2014.
Their game will be against Cambridge-Isanti this Saturday, November 10 at 8 PM in St. Cloud, the second of two games.
