Bemidji Football Shuts Out Sartell in Section 8AAAAA Semifinal

The field was cut in half once again as high school football teams across the state played their section semifinals this past weekend. Bemidji earned the 2-seed and a bye after finishing section play with a 3-1 record and had a chance to secure a spot in the 8AAAAA championship for the first time since 2021.

On Saturday, the Lumberjacks hosted 3-seed Sartell. They beat the Sabres 42-19 just 15 days prior by jumping out to an early lead.

Bemidji beat Sartell 34-0 to get their first shutout of the year. Junior quarterback Owen Vandermeer was the star of the show with five-for-six passing, two touchdowns, and 187 total yards.

“Definitely what they were doing, I mean, we all don’t want our seasons to end like this,” Vandermeer said. “They want to move on. So they came out firing, but second half we had to respond and we did that. You know, we just got to prepare for Alex now.”

“We kind of changed our defensive scheme a little bit,” explained junior defensive end Logan Caron. “We bumped our safety up … and then we bumped one of ours down, so we had two outside backers to stop their toss plays.”

“Really proud of the boys and the coaching staff to be able to win a section semifinal in convincing fashion like they did,” added head coach Bryan Stoffel, “and to be able to go back to a section final is pretty impressive, and it’s pretty special.”

The Lumberjacks now head to Alexandria for a rematch with the top-seeded Cardinals in the section title game this Friday. Four weeks ago, Bemidji lost to Alex by just one point, 36-35, after taking a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter. Alexandria has also ended the Jacks’ season the past two years.