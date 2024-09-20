Bemidji Football Set for Homecoming Matchup Against St. Cloud Tech

Bemidji football returns home from their Week 4 matchup after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday at Moorhead.

The Lumberjacks aren’t dwelling on the past, though – they’re focusing on this week’s opponent, St. Cloud Tech, a team that averaged 46 points against the Jacks despite losing in both their meetings.

Add in the fact that it’s homecoming week, and there are plenty of distractions that could derail the whole endeavor, but the players seem to be firmly on track.

“It’s a mental game, you know, you’ve got to be mentally tough,” said senior Dawson Degelder. “It’s a big distraction. You know, you want to have fun in homecoming week. But I think part of homecoming week, the biggest part of homecoming week is winning a game Friday night.”

“I think we just got to be the more physical team,” added senior Kohen Donat. “Last year on defense, we let up – away 20 points than we should have, and they ended up putting way too many points on the board in the first half. And we had to come back in the second half and ended up with the win. But I mean, it could have gone both ways with how we started off. So, just be way more physical this year and set the tone right away.”

The game is Friday, September 20th at 7 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.