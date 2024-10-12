Bemidji Football Reclaims Babe’s Bell After Win Over Rival Brainerd

For the past two football seasons, the traveling trophy known as Babe’s Bell had been situated in Brainerd’s weight room, a reminder of their two-game win streak over rival Bemidji.

But both victories came at home for the Warriors, and this year the battle shifted north to the Lumberjacks’ home turf, where they had beaten their neighbors to the south eight straight times dating back to 2010.

In the end, Bemidji came out with a 28-22 win over Brainerd, allowing the Jacks to reclaim Babe’s Bell.