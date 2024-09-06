Bemidji Football Ready for Test with Cretin-Derham Hall

Bemidji football is riding high after winning their season opener 14-7 on the road at Monticello. It marks their first 1-0 start since beating Andover to open the 2019 season, the same year they went 8-2 and finished as the Section 8AAAAA runner-up.

This week, the Lumberjacks will have their first home game and host Cretin-Derham Hall. Last year, the Jacks beat the Raiders in a defensive affair, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter that would hold up the rest of the game as they came away with the 14-7 victory.

This time around, the team expects a similar style of play.

“Their offense has changed a little bit, but they got the same guys, mostly the same offense, same stuff,” stated senior S/WR Alec Newby. “Really, there’s two plays we’ve got to stop, Power and Jet Sweep. That’s the ones that we’ve been practicing in on defense, so those are the big ones. They’ve got a couple of athletes – we’ll stop them, too.”

“Last year, I don’t think Cretin was ready for us, you know, thinking, ‘Oh, they’re some Bemidji team,'” added senior RB/WR Owen Frazer. “I don’t think they thought that we were going to come out how we did, so we we have to come out with a better mindset than we did going into last game and the year before playing Cretin, because they kind of know what they’re up against now.”

Bemidji will play Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, September 6th at 7 p.m. at BSU’s Chet Anderson Stadium.