Bemidji Football Looking to Finish Strong in Section Semifinal vs. Sartell

Playing a rare Saturday game this weekend will be Bemidji High School football. The Lumberjacks finished the regular season 3-1 in section play, earning them the 2-seed and a home game against 3-seed Sartell in the Section 8AAAAA semifinals.

The Sabres are a familiar opponent for the Jacks. Bemidji beat them 42-19 in a strong showing just two weeks ago at Chet Anderson Stadium and excelled in all three facets of the game that night, with offense, defense, and special teams firing on all cylinders.

However, the Lumberjacks felt their finish at the end of the contest left something to be desired. So whether it’s motivation, a simple reminder, or the like, it’s what they’re using to make sure they don’t overlook the Sabres.

“That’s kind of been a struggle for us all year long, finishing games,” said senior Rhys Sneide. “It always comes down to the last drive, last two minutes, and we just don’t end up finishing. Even against Sartell, we didn’t finish. Towards the end of the game, we kind of just got almost sloppy in a way.”

He added, “I know they’re going to come out a lot more physical because in the first half we out physical’d them by a lot. And so I feel like that’s what they’re going to come out and do, and we’re going to be ready for it.”

“They run almost the same offense as we do,” said senior Gunner Ganske of Sartell’s offense. “We’ve been seeing it all summer, all fall, which that’s really nice. I think we have a really good game plan in. Just win our individual battles and dominate our side of the ball.”

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 25 after the BSU football game at Chet Anderson Stadium. Bemidji football last made a section championship game in 2021 when they beat Sauk Rapids-Rice in the semifinals. They’d later lose to Alexandria in the title game.