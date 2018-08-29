Bemidji Football is Attacking the Process
The Bemidji Lumberjacks football team went four and six last year and returns several key pieces that look to take them to heights. That includes senior quarterback Jacob Beberg, whose second year leading the offense has improved his decision making in the triple option. He’s joined by his favorite target, senior Ryan Bieberdorf, but their chemistry goes long beyond just last season.
“I’ve been throwing to him ever since we were little kids,” says Beberg. “He’d be over at my house and we’d do sideline catches in my yard.”
“It all started back in third-grade playing football in the playground and now we’re at the varsity level,” says Bieberdorf. “We’ve been talking about this since we were young.”
Bieberdorf caught 13 of the teams 14 touchdowns last season and is primed for an encore.
“Ryan was a superstar last year and he’s been displaying the same types of things,” says head coach Troy Hendricks. “He’s our best football player. Jacob knows that. We all know that. If we can get him in space, he’s a pretty dynamic kid.”
The team returns several players on defense and will use their team speed to their advantage.
“When we have speed, we can get around to the ball faster, and make the plays faster, so that helps a lot,” says senior defensive lineman Conrad Robertson.
“We don’t have a lot of big kids but we have a lot of speed,” says Hendricks. “From my experience as a coach, speed is a great asset to have.”
Last year, the team was focused on trusting the process; this year, they’re attacking it.
“This year, we just need to take it one step further and now attack each and every day,” says Hendricks. “Each and every day of lifting, each and every day of practice, each day, and each set.”
“Attack the process means to me, go hit something, and stay to it, and keep going,” says Robertson.
“Attack every day, attack every day like it’s your last day,” says Beberg.
“Gotta get after it every day, and not take plays off, even in practice. You gotta get better,” says Biberdorf.
