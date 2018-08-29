Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Football is Attacking the Process

AJ Feldman
Aug. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Lumberjacks football team went four and six last year and returns several key pieces that look to take them to heights. That includes senior quarterback Jacob Beberg, whose second year leading the offense has improved his decision making in the triple option. He’s joined by his favorite target, senior Ryan Bieberdorf, but their chemistry goes long beyond just last season.

“I’ve been throwing to him ever since we were little kids,” says Beberg. “He’d be over at my house and we’d do sideline catches in my yard.”

“It all started back in third-grade playing football in the playground and now we’re at the varsity level,” says Bieberdorf. “We’ve been talking about this since we were young.”

Bieberdorf caught 13 of the teams 14 touchdowns last season and is primed for an encore.

“Ryan was a superstar last year and he’s been displaying the same types of things,” says head coach Troy Hendricks. “He’s our best football player. Jacob knows that. We all know that. If we can get him in space, he’s a pretty dynamic kid.”

The team returns several players on defense and will use their team speed to their advantage.  

“When we have speed, we can get around to the ball faster, and make the plays faster, so that helps a lot,” says senior defensive lineman Conrad Robertson.

“We don’t have a lot of big kids but we have a lot of speed,” says Hendricks. “From my experience as a coach, speed is a great asset to have.”

Last year, the team was focused on trusting the process; this year, they’re attacking it.  

“This year, we just need to take it one step further and now attack each and every day,” says Hendricks. “Each and every day of lifting, each and every day of practice, each day, and each set.”

“Attack the process means to me, go hit something, and stay to it, and keep going,” says Robertson.

“Attack every day, attack every day like it’s your last day,” says Beberg.

“Gotta get after it every day, and not take plays off, even in practice. You gotta get better,” says Biberdorf.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Football Looking for Wins and the Belt

Blackduck Football Takes Win Over Bagley

Crosby-Ironton Football Falls Against Two Harbors

Bemidji Boys Soccer Takes Win Over W-H-A/CL-B

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.