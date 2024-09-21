Bemidji Football Gets Shutout Win Over St. Cloud Tech at Homecoming

It’s generally understood among football aficionados that the quarterback is the most important position on the field. So when Bemidji’s senior QB Kobe Brown had to leave last week’s game after just one play, all eyes turned to Owen Vandermeer.

The sophomore was able to lead four drives into the end zone, and although the Lumberjacks would fall to rival Moorhead, the question this week was, who would be under center for Bemidji as they host St. Cloud Tech?

After a defensive stop, we found out: #14 Owen Vandermeer was given the keys to the car, and he put together some masterful drives on Friday night.

Bemidji would score on all of their drives en route to a 55-0 victory over St. Cloud Tech for homecoming. It was quite a way for the Lumberjacks to bounce back from last week as they win their eighth straight against the Tigers.