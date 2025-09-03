Bemidji Football Finds Positives in Week 1 Loss, Preps for Grand Rapids

No team is ever happy with a loss, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some positive takeaways. Bemidji football certainly feels that way after falling to reigning Class AAAAA state champ Elk River 50-42 in their Week 1 opener.

“I felt like it was a really big statement that we made,” said senior Miles Gish, “competing with the number one team in the state and putting up a fight the whole game, [putting] up 42 points on them. But defensively, they’re really good [on] offense, but [we] definitely could limit the [defensive] mistakes.”

“We were in a tight battle with a top-ranked team,” said head coach Bryan Stoffel. “I felt like we handled adversity really well. We responded to the ebbs and the flows of that game, which is a sign of a mature team. And you never quite know what you have from a team until you get into a game situation. And so that part we were really excited about as a coaching staff.”

This week, the Lumberjacks are prepping for Grand Rapids, who they’ll host this Friday. But it wouldn’t necessarily be accurate to say their entire focus revolves around the Thunderhawks.

“When you move into the second week of the season, more of the concentration should be on yourselves,” said Stoffel. “Now you get a chance to see, ‘Here’s what we’ve got to improve on, this is what we have to work on to improve that.’ And so that’s where the focus is.

“One thing I think Grand Rapids does really well is, it forces you to play disciplined football,” he continued. “Any time you see option football, you have to play disciplined and do your job. They got athletes on that side of the ball that are pretty dangerous with the ball in their hands, so they’re going to force you to play assignment football.”

“I think we just need to stick to what we know and just be ourselves,” added Gish. “We’re confident and we just got to limit the mistakes and stick to what we do best, and we should be able to take care of them.”

This will be the first meeting between Bemidji and Grand Rapids in football since 2014. The Lumberjacks beat the Thunderhawks in that game 49-0.