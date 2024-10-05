Bemidji Football Falls to Top-Ranked Alexandria 35-13

Last week, Bemidji football went on the road to the Sartell and dulled the Sabres 35-7, extending their win streak to two and ensuring a first-round home playoff game.

On Friday night, the Lumberjacks would try to take a step towards a first-round bye and hosted Alexandria, the #1 ranked team in Class AAAAA.

Ephram Boucher and Owen Frazer would score late for Bemidji, but the team was unable to hang with Alexandria and fell 35-13. The Lumberjacks play at home again next week in the Battle for Babe’s Bell against Brainerd, where the 3-seed in Section 8AAAAA will also be up for grabs.