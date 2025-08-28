Bemidji Football Falls Just Short Against Elk River in Season Opener

While some might measure themselves by height, football teams tend to measure themselves by how they perform against great opponents. For Bemidji football, there’s not a better measuring stick than reigning Class AAAAA state champion Elk River.

The Lumberjacks hosted the Elks at Chet Anderson Stadium to open the 2025 season. While the Jacks were able to go toe-to-toe with the Elks, eventually tying it 42-42 with just over five minutes to play, Elk River had the final say and won 50-42.