Bemidji Football Dominates Moorhead to Advance to Section Final

AJ Feldman
Oct. 27 2018
The Bemidji football team is heading to the Section 8-5A championship game after defeating Moorhead 40-21. They will take on Brainerd Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.

AJ Feldman
