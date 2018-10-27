Bemidji Football Dominates Moorhead to Advance to Section Final
The Bemidji football team is heading to the Section 8-5A championship game after defeating Moorhead 40-21. They will take on Brainerd Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS- @BemidjiFB makes quick work of Moorhead as they pull away with the 40-21 win. James Williams scored three rushing touchdowns, Jacob Beberg hits Ryan Bieberdorf for two touchdowns, and Zak Justice runs for one. Bemidji will take on Brainerd Friday for a trip to state. pic.twitter.com/dGEZgZKztZ
— AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) October 27, 2018
