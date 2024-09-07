Bemidji Football Defeats Cretin-Derham Hall 34-13 on Senior Night

Week two of the high school football season has arrived, and with it were plenty of exciting matchups.

Bemidji hosted their home opener and Senior Night on Friday, where ahead of the game, they were 1-0 for the first time in six years. The Lumberjacks were playing Cretin-Derham Hall, and last year, the Jacks beat the Raiders in week two 14-7.

This year, Bemidji went on to beat Cretin-Derham Hall 34-13 for quite a win on Senior Night. The Lumberjacks are now 2-0 for the first time since 2019. Next week, they travel to rival Moorhead.