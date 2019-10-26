Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Football Defeats Brainerd to Advance to Section Championship

AJ FeldmanOct. 26 2019

Bemidji is back in the section championship game as they defeat Brainerd 47-18. Brett Tharaldson throws for 2 TD’s and rushes for another, Ryan Yang scores twice, and Will Falldorf gets a 60-yard TD in his return. The Jacks will host Moorhead Friday at the Chet.

Check out the Bemidji’s best plays below.

And the best from Brainerd as their season comes to a close.

 

AJ Feldman

