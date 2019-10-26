Bemidji Football Defeats Brainerd to Advance to Section Championship
Bemidji is back in the section championship game as they defeat Brainerd 47-18. Brett Tharaldson throws for 2 TD’s and rushes for another, Ryan Yang scores twice, and Will Falldorf gets a 60-yard TD in his return. The Jacks will host Moorhead Friday at the Chet.
Check out the Bemidji’s best plays below.
HIGHLIGHTS- @BemidjiFB is back in the section championship game as they defeat Brainerd 47-18. Brett Tharaldson throws for 2 TD's and rushes for another, Ryan Yang scores twice, and Will Falldorf gets a 60-yard TD in his return. The Jacks will host Moorhead Friday at the Chet. pic.twitter.com/Tyig6kg60T
And the best from Brainerd as their season comes to a close.
HIGHLIGHTS- Not the way @brainerdfootbal wanted their season to end, but a valiant effort today against Bemidji playing without their starting QB and RB. Here are their best plays from this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ltdoNS2qIe
