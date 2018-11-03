Bemidji Football Defeats Brainerd In Section Championship
FULL HIGHLIGHTS- @BemidjiFB topples @brainerdfootbal 25-22 to win the Section 8-5A title and make it to the state tournament. Caleb Grant scores twice, Beberg to Bieberdorf for a long TD, Cole Milz hits the game winning FG, and Zach Priewe seals it with an INT. pic.twitter.com/P2TjwmzBL3
— AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 3, 2018
