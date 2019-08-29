Bemidji Football Beginning Section Title Defense
Three years ago, the Bemidji Lumberjacks football team won one game. Last year, they made it to the state semifinals. This year, the Jacks won’t be sneaking up on anyone and they’re looking forward to defending their section title this fall.
The goals are the same, but the faces sure are different. Starting at quarterback is junior Brett Tharaldson, stepping from the JV team to lead the Lumberjacks this year.
He’s already gotten a taste of big-game pressure, throwing for a 34-yard completion on a trick play in last year’s state semi game. And this year he’ll have many of the running backs that led the Jacks to the bank.
With no Ryan Bieberdorf, expect the Jacks to employ a multitude of wide receivers in a diverse attack.
The strength of the team, at least of the start of the season, will be the defense, with multiple returning starters leading the way. The defense is ready to pick up the offense, if needed, as the Jacks open with a tough schedule against Andover and Brainerd.
Last year’s section title may have been a surprise to some, including the Jacks, but this year they have new confidence that could carry them to new heights.