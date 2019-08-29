Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Football Beginning Section Title Defense

Aug. 28 2019

Three years ago, the Bemidji Lumberjacks football team won one game. Last year, they made it to the state semifinals. This year, the Jacks won’t be sneaking up on anyone and they’re looking forward to defending their section title this fall.

The goals are the same, but the faces sure are different. Starting at quarterback is junior Brett Tharaldson, stepping from the JV team to lead the Lumberjacks this year. 

He’s already gotten a taste of big-game pressure, throwing for a 34-yard completion on a trick play in last year’s state semi game. And this year he’ll have many of the running backs that led the Jacks to the bank. 

With no Ryan Bieberdorf, expect the Jacks to employ a multitude of wide receivers in a diverse attack. 

The strength of the team, at least of the start of the season, will be the defense, with multiple returning starters leading the way. The defense is ready to pick up the offense, if needed, as the Jacks open with a tough schedule against Andover and Brainerd. 

Last year’s section title may have been a surprise to some, including the Jacks, but this year they have new confidence that could carry them to new heights.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys Soccer Gets Big Win Against Detroit Lakes

Bemidji Volleyball Sweeps St. Cloud Tech

Bemidji Boys Soccer Has Unfinished Business

Brainerd Football Ready To Make Mark In 2019

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.