Sep 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Football Beats Grand Rapids 24-7 at Home

If you think you’re seeing double, you’re not: Bemidji and Grand Rapids football are both running the same offense, the triple option. And last week, they both ran it effectively, scoring over 40 points.

Could they produce similar results again? Both the Lumberjacks and the Thunderhawks were looking to find out in Bemidji on Friday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji led 21-0 at the half and won 24-7. After getting hit during a play in the third quarter, Lumberjack Owen Vandermeer was carted off in an overabundance of caution due to neck pain, but he was said to have feeling in both his hands and feet.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Football Gets a Shutout Win Over Duluth East on the Road

Sports

Pine River-Backus Football Runs Away with Win Over Nevis

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Takes 1-0 Loss to Duluth East at Home

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to TRF