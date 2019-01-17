Bemidji Food Shelf Will Serve Furloughed Employees During Shutdown

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf announced Thursday that it will serve furloughed government employees during the partial government shutdown.

According to a release, the food shelf primarily serves households and individuals living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. However, those temporarily impacted by health-related events, lay-offs, or any other life event that causes them to worry if, when, or where they will get their next meal are welcome to come for food.

Although not a new policy, the food shelf wants to be sure those affected by the federal shutdown or any other challenging life event know they are eligible to receive food.

The food shelf is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. No appointment is needed. Those seeking assistance are asked to bring a photo ID, the names and birthdates of household members, and knowledge of the gross household income.

Customers may come once per month and can choose food for about 10 meals. The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Avenue SE in Bemidji in the Industrial Park.