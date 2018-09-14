Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Food Shelf Hosting Open House For Prospective Volunteers

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 14 2018
Members of the community are invited to an open house at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. The event is meant to inform people who are interested in the work the organization does, as well as recruit new volunteers.

There are many ways in which members of the community can support the food shelf, including seasonal farm work, interviewing customers, warehouse work, assisting customers with shopping, cooking and serving food samples, and food rescue. There are also skills-based opportunities.

As winter comes to the area, many regular volunteers from the food shelf begin to head south. People that are planning to stay in the Bemidji area this winter are especially encouraged to attend the event.

The open house is scheduled for next Tuesday, the 18th from 6 at night to 8. Everyone is welcome at the open house, although kids who are 12 years old and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Anyone interested is asked to RSVP by Monday by calling the food shelf at (218)444-6480 or by emailing Emily at bcfsvolunteer@gmail.com.

