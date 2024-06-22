Bemidji Flights Seemingly Impacted by Weather Observation System Issues

Flights to and from Bemidji Regional Airport were cancelled or delayed yesterday, apparently due in part to issues with the Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS).

According to a text to passengers on Delta Flight 4291, the AWOS was not operational and delayed the flight past the crew duty time, when then forced the cancellation. Delta Flight 4303 was also cancelled on Friday.

Several other flights were late or delayed. Lakeland News tried to reach Bemidji Regional Airport Director Karen Weller for additional information on what happened, but as of Friday night our phone and email messages were not returned.