Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bjerknes Victims Sue Bemidji School District

Bemidji First City Liquor Building Qualifies For Rebate

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 15 2020

The city of Bemidji, owner of the newly constructed Bemidji First City Liquor building, recently received a $25,351 rebate for participating in Otter Tail Power Company’s Integrated Building Design Plus program.

The Integrated Building Design Plus program provides design assistance, energy modeling, rebates, and comparison analysis of various HVAC and efficiency options for new construction commercial buildings. Through this program, the city of Bemidji staff worked with Otter Tail Power Company and a third-party consultant, to determine a energy-efficient design for the building.

The program was available to qualifying building owners, architectural and engineering firms, and developers planning for new building construction. To be eligible for the program, buildings must have a minimum project size of 5,000 square feet, be in the schematic or early design development phase of your project and meet the energy savings requirement of 5% beyond a baseline building.

“These efficiency investments, combined with our company’s rebate, will lower operating costs and result in a simple payback of under six years,” said Otter Tail Power Company Senior Commercial Industrial Representative Roger Garton. “The Bemidji community prides itself on being energy-conscious and the city is leading by example with this project. The end result is a beautiful and energy-efficient building.”

This project incorporated several energy-efficient geothermal heating and cooling system plus refrigeration technologies.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Latest Stories

Mid-Winter Festival Plans To Start The First Week Of February in Palisade

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Nary School In Helga Township Awarded Grant By The Minnesota Historical Society

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Looks to Carry Momentum From Upset Win

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Rematch Win Over Grand Rapids

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Holds 36th State of the Band Address

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.