Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home Fire

Nick UrsiniJul. 21 2021

A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the home on Tuesday night.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters received a report at 8:20 PM of a mobile home on fire at 12741 Loman RD NW in Turtle River Township NE of Bemidji.

The structure and contents were a total loss according to the release. A total of 22 firefighters were on the scene for two hours.

The fire is under investigation but is considered an accident in nature according to the release.

Photo Courtesy: Bemidji Fire Department

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Eckles Township Fire Now 100% Contained

Eckles Township Fire Now 70% Contained

Wildfire Forces Closure of Highway 89 Near Bemidji

Private Road Proposal Causes Concern Among Crow Wing County Commissioners

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.