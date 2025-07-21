Bemidji Firefighters Respond to 3 Area Fires Over the Weekend

It was a busy weekend for the Bemidji Fire Department, as firefighters responded to three fires this weekend: two at pole-type buildings and one at an abandoned two-story home.

The fire at the abandoned home happened around 5:30 Saturday morning in Cass Lake at 204 Balsam Avenue NW. The Bemidji Fire Department had responded to a mutual aid request from the Cass Lake Fire Department, and upon arrival, Bemidji firefighters found the building to be fully engulfed in flames.

A total of 20 firefighters and six pieces of equipment were on scene for about seven hours. The fire is currently under investigation.

The first pole building fire happened later on Saturday just before midnight on the 19000 block of Gull Lake Loop Road NE, about 15 miles north of Bemidji in Port Hope Township. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building engulfed in flames, and mutual aid from was requested from the Blackduck Fire Department for staffing. 28 firefighters were on scene for about four hours.

The other pole building fire happened on Sunday around 7 p.m. on the 1100 block of Rodeo Drive NW, about five miles north of Bemidji in Northern Township. Fire personnel withdrew from the building and shifted to defensive operations as signs of collapse became evident, and 40 firefighters were on scene for about four hours.

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood reports both of the pole building fires appear to be accidental. No injuries were reported at any fire, but all buildings involved and their contents are considered total losses.