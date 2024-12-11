Dec 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Firefighters Respond to 2 Fires Over 2 Days in the Area

Bemidji Fire Department Shed And Pole Building Fires

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Monday in Grant Valley Township (on left) and then to a fire at a pole building early the next morning in Port Hope Township, about 13 miles north of Bemidji. (Credit: Bemidji Fire Department)

It’s been a busy start to the week for the Bemidji Fire Department, with two fires being reported in the area.

On Monday, a dozen firefighters and five pieces of equipment responded to a shed fire just west of Bemidji on the 3500 block of Butterfly Drive NW in Grant Valley Township. The structure was destroyed, but the fire crew was able to limit damage to a nearby garage to exterior damage only.

Then just before 1 this morning, 26 firefighters and nine pieces of equipment responded to the scene on the 9600 block of Hillcrest Drive NE in Port Hope Township, about 13 miles north of Bemidji for a fire at a pole building. Inside the building, they discovered several free burning heavy timbers inside a kiln. After knocking down most of the fire, firefighters located heavy equipment and removed the skid of timbers from the kiln, extinguishing the fire.

No one was injured at either fire, and fire officials say both appear to be accidental.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College 4 24

First City Liquor

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Community

Northern Township Residents Voice Concerns Over Planned Wastewater Management System

Business

Bemidji Chamber Sees Large Turnout at 117th Annual Celebration Gala

Community

Brainerd High School Students, Outreach Program Pack Meals for Hurricane Relief

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Defeats Brainerd 6-3 on the Road