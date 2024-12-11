Bemidji Firefighters Respond to 2 Fires Over 2 Days in the Area

It’s been a busy start to the week for the Bemidji Fire Department, with two fires being reported in the area.

On Monday, a dozen firefighters and five pieces of equipment responded to a shed fire just west of Bemidji on the 3500 block of Butterfly Drive NW in Grant Valley Township. The structure was destroyed, but the fire crew was able to limit damage to a nearby garage to exterior damage only.

Then just before 1 this morning, 26 firefighters and nine pieces of equipment responded to the scene on the 9600 block of Hillcrest Drive NE in Port Hope Township, about 13 miles north of Bemidji for a fire at a pole building. Inside the building, they discovered several free burning heavy timbers inside a kiln. After knocking down most of the fire, firefighters located heavy equipment and removed the skid of timbers from the kiln, extinguishing the fire.

No one was injured at either fire, and fire officials say both appear to be accidental.