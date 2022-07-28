Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Firefighters Recognized in First-Ever Badge Pinning Ceremony

Mary BalstadJul. 27 2022

Recognition can come in many forms, and for Bemidji firefighters, family and friends gathered to show their support for the hometown heroes in the first-ever badge pinning ceremony for the Bemidji Fire Department last night.

Each day, an estimated 48,000 people in the Bemidji area rely on those at the Bemidji Fire Department. last night, this ability for the community to rely on emergency services grew, as new recruits earned their badges while current members garnered a promotion.

The journey to this point was not an easy one. But, with the support from the station and even outside of it from the community and family, those with either one day or one decade under their belt are able to do what firefighters do best; serve.

And, regardless if a firefighter has spent one day or one decade at a station, the knowledge from colleagues and support from family assist from burning out like in some other EMS professions.

Along with 10 new firefighters receiving their badges and three promotions, Chief Sherwood also recognized other firefighters for notable life-saving actions performed this past year in Bemidji and the surrounding area during the ceremony. The area the Bemidji Fire Department serves includes three cities and 15 townships.

By — Mary Balstad

