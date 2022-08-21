Bemidji Firefighters “Fill the Boot” for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji firefighters held their inaugural Fill the Boot fundraiser at Bemidji Brewing on Friday. Boot in hand, firefighters raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association one dollar at a time.

The seven firefighters from the Bemidji Fire Department sold beer glasses to raise the funds, all of which will go toward the MDA. Glasses sold for $10 without a free beer coupon and $12 to include the coupon. The goal for the firefighters’ first fundraiser is $1,000.

With an event like the Fill the Boot drive, Bemidji’s fire department is in the top ten in the nation for the amount of money raised during a community event for the MDA.

The work between the MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has raised more than $679 million through the Fill the Boot drive in their 70 year partnership. The funds collected will go toward treatment options for muscular dystrophy.

