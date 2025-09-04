Bemidji Fire Dept., Headwaters SWAT Team Form New Partnership

The Bemidji Fire Department can now act as an additional medical service provider for the Headwaters SWAT team after a memorandum of understanding was unanimously approved by the Beltrami County Board this week.

Since being created in the mid-1990s, the Headwaters SWAT team has utilized Bemidji Ambulance for medical overwatch and its services, but other options have been discussed to accommodate a closer resource to provide on-site critical care. Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said the Bemidji Fire Department is more than willing to help.

“They have a trained paramedic, they have some EMTs,” said Riggs to the Beltrami County Board. “Currently we’re training with six folks. This would be just adding on the fire department in a capacity, and they’re already covered under their own League of Minnesota Cities insurance. This is just basically adding another resource to our SWAT team so that police officers can do law enforcement functions and let them provide medical services at a more critical care, on-scene type of basis, where we can take care of the things that we need to take care of.”

The Headwaters SWAT team has a memorandum of understanding with the cities of Bemidji, Blackduck, Bagley, and Clearwater County for their services. This new approval will add the Bemidji Fire Department to that list of service providers.