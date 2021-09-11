Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Fire Department to Hold September 11 Memorial Service

Lakeland News — Sep. 10 2021

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon. Many memorial services are planned for the day across the country, including one in Bemidji.

The Bemidji Fire Department’s 9/11 memorial service begins at 7:35 Saturday morning when the Honor Guard presents the colors in the parking lot of Marketplace Foods. There will be speakers at the event, as well as a moment of silence at the exact time the Pentagon was hit, at the exact time the South Tower of the World Trade Center was hit, and at the exact time Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

Attendees are asked to arrive early. Refreshments will be available.

