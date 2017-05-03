DONATE

Update: Multiple Injuries From Bemidji School Bus Rollover Crash

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Wildfire

Haydee Clotter
May. 3 2017
Shortly after 12 p.m. the Bemidji Fire Department (BFD) responded to a wildfire in north Bemidji near Cricket Drive Northwest.

This year there have been six wildfires in Bemidji and all have been relatively small in nature, according to Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer. The current fire danger in Bemidji was moderate at the time of the fire.

BFD and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources firefighters arrived on the scene and found a four-acre wildfire burning.

The investigation continues on what caused the fire and there’s no obvious ignition source. No one was home in the area in which officials believe the fire started.

It’s still wildfire season in Bemidji and due to warmer temperatures more wildfires could happen, according to Hoefer.

Bemidji is still under fire restrictions and no open burning is currently allowed and it’ll remain that way for the next few weeks.

