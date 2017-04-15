Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Three Wildfires In Two Days

A wetland wildfire near Krus-Anderson on Adams Avenue was the third fire that the Bemidji Fire Department responded to within two days.

On Thursday, the department battled a five acre wildfire in Frohn Township, directly east of Bemidji. According to a post on its Facebook page, multiple ground resources and a helicopter were used to contain the fire caused by debris burning.

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.

The second fire happened in Lake Hattie Township, about 25 miles southeast of Bemidji. The one acre wildfire was caused by a vehicle backfiring.

The vehicle was declared a total loss. No injuries or structural damage was reported in either fire on Thursday.

Fire danger was “high” at the time of the Thursday and Friday fires.