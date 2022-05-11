Bemidji Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a fire in Eckles Township on May 9th at approximately 5 p.m..

Upon arriving at the reported structure fire on Tranquility Lane, the fire department found the single-story resident with nothing showing. Entering the home, firefighters found heat. Further investigation led to finding the fire and quickly extinguishing it. The home and its contents did sustain significant damage.

No injuries are reported at this time.

According to the release, firefighters were on the scene for approximately 3 hours. 22 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment were also on the scene. The fire department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Bemidji Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire is labeled as suspicious in nature. It is currently under investigation.

