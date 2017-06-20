Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Small Highway Grass Fire

A small grass fire broke out in the median area of Highway 2 West on Monday afternoon. The Bemidji Fire Department was able to put out the fire shortly after they were dispatched to the scene.

Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer says that the department was notified by someone passing by that the fire had broken out near the Bemidji Theatre around 2:20 PM.

Responding firefighters were able to contain the fire to the median area and no personal property was damaged during the incident.

Hoefer says that while grass is mostly green after recent rains, it can still spark under the right conditions.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, though Chief Hoefer says he suspects it was caused by a road maintenance spark or by a discarded cigarette.

One fire department truck responded to the incident.