Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Early Morning House Fire

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 20 2020

According to a press release by the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Fern Township. The fire was found in the basement of the home.

The residents of the home were all able to escape to safety. The fire was said to have cause minor to moderate damage in the home.

The start of the fire is still under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department but it appears “accidental in nature”.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji ambulance.

