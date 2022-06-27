Bemidji Fire Department Responds to a Structure Fire in Eckles Township

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 5006 Theatre LN NW in Eckles Township this morning around 6:53 a.m.

Fire Chief Justin Sherwood stated that firefighters arrived to a single-story residential-type structure that had smoke showing from the outside.

Reports also stated that firefighters entered the structure with a thermal imaging camera, that helped them locate the fire inside a bathroom.

There were 12 firefighters that assisted on scene for about one hour with four pieces of equipment. Sherwood reported that the structure and its contents under went moderate damages. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Sherwood added that the fire does appear to be accidental.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted by The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

