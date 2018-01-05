Bemidji Fire Department Releases Fire Safety Tips For 2018

The Bemidji Fire Department is urging everyone to start the New Year off right by making it about fire safety.

According to press release from the Bemidji Fire Department, U.S Fire Administration data shows that 83% of all fire deaths in the US happen in homes. These preventable fires result in more than three-quarters of all fire deaths and thousands of injuries.

Their first tip is to make sure your home is protected by a working smoke alarm that can be heard even when you’re sleeping.

“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” says Fire Captain Justin Sherwood. “So install one on every level of your home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas.” Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds.”

You need a working smoke alarm on every level of the home, including the basement.

Also, check your smoke alarm batteries regularly. They should be replaced when they are 10 years old or if they don’t make a sound when you test them.

Cooking is the main cause of home fires. Always stay in the kitchen when you are cooking at high temperatures like frying, broiling, or boiling.

If you have children living in your home or visiting, look for fire and burn dangers from their point of view. Never leave cigarette lighters or matches where children can reach them. “Keep smoking materials locked up in a high place,” says Captain Sherwood. Children may try to do the same things you do. “Never play with lighters or matches when you’re with children.”