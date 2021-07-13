Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Fire Department Raises Over $3,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Betsy Melin — Jul. 13 2021

This year at the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4th the Bemidji Fire Department marched with boots in hand and raised $3,351.06 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

This is an annual tradition in Bemidji called the Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. The money is used to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) find urgently needed treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility. 

According to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, Funds raised through the 2021 Bemidji Fire Boot event empower families with life enhancing resources and support many children and their families. It also allows many children and families to partake in the MDA’s summer camp located in Maple Lake, MN.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

