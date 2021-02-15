Bemidji Fire Department Puts Out House Fire In Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On February 15, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a residential house fire at about 12:51 a.m., on the 22000 block of County Road 9 in Hubbard County. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the roof and exterior of the home.

18 firefighters used three fire engines, three tenders and a squad on scene. Firefighters were at the scene for about four hours and no injuries were reported even while battling the fire in near temperatures of negative 30 degrees.

The fire caused extensive damage to the main floor and attic of the home and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. However, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Hubbard and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Bemidji Ambulance Service.

